WATCH: Charlie Hebdo cartoons depicting Mohammed & other religions projected across France in tribute to slain teacher
Paty was murdered by a Muslim extremist after showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed to his students during a lesson on free speech.
Across the country, the newspapers’ cartoons were projected on the facades of numerous buildings in a show of support and solidarity for Paty and other victims of Islamist terror as well as a display of "freedom of expression" and "freedom of conscience,” according to Carole Delga, the president of the Occitanie region.
“There must be no weakness in the face of the enemies of democracy, in the face of those who take religion and transform it into a weapon of war,” Delga said.
The drawings displayed made fun of the three major monotheistic religions (Christianity, Islam and Judaism) at events across France as part of a national homage to Paty who was beheaded by 18-year-old Chechnya-born Abdullakh Anzorov on October 16, 2020. Photos of the murdered educator were also included in the displays.
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the slain teacher at an event held at the Sorbonne in Paris at 7pm on Wednesday evening while a silent march was also held in his memory.
Meanwhile, a parent of one of Paty's former pupils who began an online hate campaign against the teacher, as well as two teenagers who were part of a group who paid to doxx him so he could be killed are among seven people charged with Paty’s murder, according to anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard.
The father reportedly exchanged messages with Anzorov and the two teens, aged 14 and 15, aided and abetted the murder.
Anzorov decapitated Paty with a knife and then shared photographic evidence of the atrocity he had committed on Twitter prior to being shot dead by police.Also on rt.com French newspaper faces threats after republishing Prophet Mohammed cartoon
