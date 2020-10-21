Double stabbing in Dresden 2 weeks ago being investigated as terrorist attack – German prosecutors

A knife attack in the German city of Dresden a fortnight ago, in which one tourist was killed and a second was seriously injured, is now being treated as a terrorist attack, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Police arrested a 20-year-old Syrian man on Tuesday evening after investigators found evidence linking him to the stabbings. Federal prosecutors in the city of Karlsruhe say he has an Islamist background.

The suspect is accused of attacking two tourists in the eastern German city at the start of October, Dresden police said in an update on Wednesday. The victims, aged 53 and 55, were German men from the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia who were on vacation. They were severely injured in the attack, and the older of the pair later died.

The Syrian man was to be brought before Dresden District Court later on Wednesday.

The arrest came days after a Chechen teenager beheaded a French teacher near Paris late last week, after the victim had shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed to his pupils.

