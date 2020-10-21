 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

France to dissolve pro-Hamas group after Macron claims organization ‘directly implicated’ in teacher’s beheading

21 Oct, 2020 13:01
Get short URL
France to dissolve pro-Hamas group after Macron claims organization ‘directly implicated’ in teacher’s beheading
Relatives and colleagues hold a photo of Samuel Paty during a rally on October 20, 2020 ©  AFP / Bertrand Guay
France will ban the Cheikh Yassine Collective after President Emmanuel Macron accused the pro-Hamas group of playing a role in the gruesome murder of a geography teacher that shocked the country.

A government spokesman said on Wednesday that the Islamic organization would be banned from the country. 

Read more
French newspaper faces threats after republishing Prophet Mohammed cartoon French newspaper faces threats after republishing Prophet Mohammed cartoon

“This is a battle over security, culture and education,” spokesman Gabriel Attal said while announcing the decision. 

Macron vowed a day earlier that his cabinet would move to break up the organization, which he accused of being “directly implicated” in the beheading of Samuel Paty, a schoolteacher who was murdered after he showed his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of speech. A parent of one of his students made a video condemning the use of the caricatures, and the clip quickly spread among the local Muslim community.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had earlier told French radio that the group, named after the assassinated Palestinian co-founder of the Hamas movement,  “apparently launched a fatwa” against Paty. Hamas has denied any links with the French organization. 

Paty was murdered in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee on October 16. The killing sent shockwaves through France and sparked demonstrations. 

As part of a crackdown on Islamic extremism, Macron’s government has conducted numerous raids and temporarily closed a local mosque that shared a video denouncing Paty. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies