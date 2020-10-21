At least 15 people trampled to death as thousands queue for visas in eastern Afghanistan

A stampede happened as thousands of people gathered near the Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad city in hopes of securing a visa. At least 15 were killed and more than a dozen injured.

Provincial officials said that the incident occurred as more than 3,000 people queued up to collect tokens needed to apply for paperwork allowing them to travel to Pakistan.

“The visa applicants jostled to secure their token from the consulate officials... the crowd got out of control, leading to a stampede,” a Jalalabad official told Reuters.

Eleven of the 15 victims were women, according to local authorities, and several senior citizens were injured in the chaos.

Trampled bodies are seen lying on the ground in a graphic video purportedly recorded in the aftermath of the stampede.

Officials are investigating the incident, and the Pakistani consulate has not yet commented on the tragedy.

