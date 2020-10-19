Poland’s Deputy PM Kaczynski quarantined after contact with coronavirus-infected person

The head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has gone into isolation after being in contact with a coronavirus-infected individual. The country has seen a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.

The news was broken by PiS spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel on Monday. Kaczynski is said to be feeling well and will continue to work from home. So far it remains unclear whether the 71-year-old politician has contracted coronavirus or not.

Recently, new coronavirus cases rose sharply in Poland. Last week, daily cases nearly reached the 10,000 mark. The country’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski warned that in the coming days the daily tally could increase twofold if social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures are not strictly observed.

“Of course, we are also preparing ... for the worst-case scenarios such as 15,000 or even 20,000 new infections [a day],” Niedzielski told a news conference.

In order to prevent a potential shortage of hospital beds Warsaw has called in the army to help. Several temporary facilities are being set up across the country, including a field hospital at Warsaw’s national stadium. Poland’s total number of confirmed cases has reached past 180,000, which is still a relatively small figure for the nation of 38 million.

Also on rt.com Poland to turn Warsaw’s National Stadium into field hospital as Covid-19 spreads

Globally, the coronavirus tally has surpassed the 40 million mark, while more than 1.1 million people have succumbed to the disease, latest statistics by the Johns Hopkins University shows. The US, India and Brazil remain the three worst-hit nations, accounting for over a half of the world’s total cases.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!