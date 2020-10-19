Poland to turn Warsaw’s National Stadium into field hospital as Covid-19 spreads

The Polish government has decided to open a temporary field hospital at PGE Narodowy, the nation’s largest football stadium, in preparation for a possible overload of the hospitals due to a surge of Covid-19.

PGE Narodowy, also known as National Stadium, is one of several locations earmarked by the government to be used as field hospitals if needed. Work to transform the 58,580-seat venue into a 500-bed medical facility started during the weekend, government officials said. According to local media, the capacity may be expanded to up to 2,000 beds.

The head of the prime minister’s chancellery, Michal Dworczyk, is supervising the project.

Poland has reported a rapid growth in daily Covid-19 cases since late September, with almost 80,000 active cases of the disease in the country at the moment. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has claimed 3,573 lives in Poland.

Last week, the government introduced stricter social distancing rules in response to the increasing spread.

