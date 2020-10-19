 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India ‘apprehends’ Chinese soldier in disputed border area

19 Oct, 2020 11:34
Get short URL
India ‘apprehends’ Chinese soldier in disputed border area
FILE PHOTO: An Indian soldier in Jammu and Kashmir. © Keystone Press Agency via Global Look Press / Muzamil Mattoo
The Indian Defense Ministry has reported taking a Chinese soldier into custody near the Demchok area of Ladakh, which is disputed by the two nations.

The soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, had strayed across the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between India and China, the Indian ministry said. He was provided with medical assistance, food and warm clothing, and will be returned to the Chinese side after formalities are completed.

The Chinese military have sent a request to investigate their missing soldier’s whereabouts, the Indian side said. China would not immediately respond to the story, which was first reported by the Indian media on Monday. But media sources in China indicate there is no competing perception of what had happened on the Chinese side.

The territorial dispute between China and India, which stretches back for decades, escalated this year with a series of border clashes and other incidents reported. One of the more serious violent clashes left 20 Indian troops killed in the Galwan Valley in mid-June. China reportedly lost personnel as well, but the exact death toll was not officially disclosed.

Also on rt.com ‘No force in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling’ contested border area amid tensions with China – New Delhi

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies