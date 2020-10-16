 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Finland Prime Minister leaves EU summit to self-isolate after close contact with Covid-19-positive MP

16 Oct, 2020 09:59
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arriving at the EU summit in Brussels on Friday. © Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has left a European Union summit to self-isolate, after coming into close contact with a Finnish MP who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Marin left the European Council meeting in Brussels early and has asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to represent Finnish interests in her stead. 

“I left the European Council meeting as a precautionary measure and asked the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to represent the Finnish end of the meeting time,” Marin wrote in a Twitter statement

Marin is already en route back to Helsinki, where she will undergo a coronavirus test. She will then go directly to the prime minister's residence at Kesäranta in Helsinki where she will remain in quarantine.

Marin joins other EU leaders who have been forced to enter self-isolation, including Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. 

EU leaders are holding a two-day summit to discuss the spike in coronavirus cases across the bloc in recent weeks.

