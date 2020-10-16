Finland Prime Minister leaves EU summit to self-isolate after close contact with Covid-19-positive MP

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has left a European Union summit to self-isolate, after coming into close contact with a Finnish MP who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Marin left the European Council meeting in Brussels early and has asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to represent Finnish interests in her stead.

“I left the European Council meeting as a precautionary measure and asked the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to represent the Finnish end of the meeting time,” Marin wrote in a Twitter statement.

Marin is already en route back to Helsinki, where she will undergo a coronavirus test. She will then go directly to the prime minister's residence at Kesäranta in Helsinki where she will remain in quarantine.

Marin joins other EU leaders who have been forced to enter self-isolation, including Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

EU leaders are holding a two-day summit to discuss the spike in coronavirus cases across the bloc in recent weeks.

