 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

US and Taliban agree to ‘re-set’ peace agreement in Afghanistan to save lives – American envoy

16 Oct, 2020 09:05
Get short URL
US and Taliban agree to ‘re-set’ peace agreement in Afghanistan to save lives – American envoy
FILE PHOTO: Afghan soldiers in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. August 2020. © Noorullah Shirzada / AFP
The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said that Washington and the Afghan militants have decided to breathe new life into the crumbling peace deal and promised to “reduce” military operations on the ground.

Khalilzad wrote on Twitter that, following a meeting with the Taliban, “we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made.”

“This means reduced numbers of operations. At present, too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly,” he said, adding that, “all parties must deliver on their responsibilities.”

The US has been holding talks with the Taliban, hoping to end the gridlock in the war-torn country. The long-awaited peace deal signed in February paved a way for political settlement, the withdrawal of American troops, and a prisoner swap between the militants and the US-backed Afghan government.

Despite early optimism, further talks stalled, leading to a new round of violence as the Taliban and the government forces resumed offensives against each other.

A US-led coalition invaded Afghanistan in 2001 to fight the Taliban and Al-Qaeda following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 

Also on rt.com ‘CBS interpreted my remarks incorrectly,’ Taliban spokesman says, as report claims the militant group endorsed Trump

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies