'Pandemic fatigue': Sweden didn’t impose Covid-19 lockdown to avoid the wrath of the public, health chief says

Sweden did not adopt a nationwide lockdown so as to avoid long-term “pandemic fatigue” among the population, according to the director general of the country’s National Board of Health and Welfare.

“We did not choose the path of a complete lockdown of society, because we had other arguments for a systematic response to a pandemic,” explained Olivia Wigzell. The official was speaking at the conference ‘Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences’ held in Moscow this week.

“We were very afraid, we feared that people would develop such a pandemic fatigue, that people would get tired of restrictions. But in Sweden, practically everyone followed the recommendations,” she added.

Sweden famously bucked the trend around the world and opted not to impose a statewide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus among its population.

Schools, gyms, bars and restaurants remained open with minimal restrictions in place and a more laissez faire, voluntary approach adopted to public health guidance such as social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Also on rt.com A scientific review of the science behind lockdown concludes the policy was a MISTAKE & will have caused MORE deaths from Covid-19

Office staff and university students worked remotely where possible and at-risk groups were advised to stay home or to limit their social interactions in public.

Wigzell claimed that, throughout the pandemic, Sweden reinforced its healthcare system while keeping between 30 and 40 percent of its beds free, with ventilators available if needed, to accommodate any and all surges in coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, one young woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of what life in Sweden is like during the pandemic.

Hi, this is a short video to show Stockholm today as people around the world should see life is normal here. pic.twitter.com/7TagOXczUf — SvitLana (@SvitlanaNosul) October 12, 2020

The video, apparently taken in Stockholm on Monday, shows commuters on a train in remarkably close proximity to one another, with almost no one wearing a face mask or covering of any kind, in stark contrast to cities across the world.

Reaction to the video was one of consternation and longing for a bygone, pre-Covid-19 era.

No one is even wearing masks😳🤷🏻‍♀️It all looks so normal❤️This is wonderful for people to see...the future is bright....normal will come again 🥰Positive thoughts!!! — Linda Gomez (@LindaPartyof8) October 12, 2020 Me too. I’m so jealous but happy for them. Seems strange seeing normal life doesn’t it. Makes me weep at what we are living through — Unity&Light (@UnityNLove) October 12, 2020

In several areas in Spain and Italy for example, the wearing of face masks is compulsory at all times when out in public.

Meanwhile, in the US, Australia and some European countries, there have been multiple instances of violence among the population or perpetrated by the police in the name of enforcing the wearing of masks.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Irate bus passenger kicks teenage girl IN THE FACE for not wearing mask, gets swift justice

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.