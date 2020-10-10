Japanese man reportedly detained after staying at hotel for 10 MONTHS & failing to pay the bill

An unemployed Japanese man has been arrested by Niigata Prefectural Police after staying for some 10 months at a hotel and allegedly failing to pay the bill.

The bizarre case was reported by Nippon News Network on Friday. The suspect, said to be a 58-year-old unemployed man, was grabbed by the police after failing to pay the bill for his stay at a hotel in Myoko city.

The man checked into the hotel in late December 2019 – and has never actually paid for its services. The hotel notified the police of the situation only on Thursday, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

The not-that-generous guest has amassed an impressive bill of over four million yen (nearly $38,000), stemming from the accommodation itself and use of a parking lot spot. At the time of his arrest on suspicion of fraud, the man did not have money to pay the hefty bill.

Also on rt.com ‘Delivery Machos’: Japanese sushi restaurant hires SHIRTLESS bodybuilders to boost pandemic-hit business (VIDEO)

The man has denied all the allegations, insisting that he had not intended to dodge the bill. “Since I have wealth, I can pay. So my intention was not to cheat [anyone],” he told the police, as quoted by local media.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!