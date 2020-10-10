 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japanese man reportedly detained after staying at hotel for 10 MONTHS & failing to pay the bill

10 Oct, 2020 15:20
FILE PHOTO. © Reuters / Issei Kato
An unemployed Japanese man has been arrested by Niigata Prefectural Police after staying for some 10 months at a hotel and allegedly failing to pay the bill.

The bizarre case was reported by Nippon News Network on Friday. The suspect, said to be a 58-year-old unemployed man, was grabbed by the police after failing to pay the bill for his stay at a hotel in Myoko city.

The man checked into the hotel in late December 2019 – and has never actually paid for its services. The hotel notified the police of the situation only on Thursday, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

The not-that-generous guest has amassed an impressive bill of over four million yen (nearly $38,000), stemming from the accommodation itself and use of a parking lot spot. At the time of his arrest on suspicion of fraud, the man did not have money to pay the hefty bill.

The man has denied all the allegations, insisting that he had not intended to dodge the bill. “Since I have wealth, I can pay. So my intention was not to cheat [anyone],” he told the police, as quoted by local media.

