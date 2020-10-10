 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pyongyang shows off BRAND NEW intercontinental ballistic missile during military parade, according to experts

10 Oct, 2020 13:05
Screenshot from a KCNA broadcast
The North Korean military has showcased a new mobile intercontinental ballistic missile during Saturday’s military parade, one which experts say is larger than any previously demonstrated weapon of its type.

Four ICBMs of the new variety were carried by 11-axle erector-launcher vehicles, and they may be the new weapon system whose existence was hinted at by the North Korean government in December last year.

Screenshot from a KCNA broadcast

The projectiles appeared to be a larger version of the Hwasong-15, the ICBM which had its first test in November 2017. That test sparked security fears, as experts suggested its indicated range placed continental US within striking capability.

No additional details about the new missile’s capabilities were immediately offered by Pyongyang. Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, who delivered a speech during the event, didn’t mention the US at all. He did, however, pledge to further build up the country’s deterrence capabilities.

However, the unveiling of the new weapon was not a complete surprise for observers. Days before the parade was conducted, South Korean media said this could happen, citing sources.

Pyongyang also demonstrated what appears to be submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLMBs), labeled ‘Pukguksong-4A’, which were not used previously. North Korea tested a new type of SLMB, Pukguksong-3, in October 2019, demonstrating it can fly at least 450km.

Screenshot from a KCNA broadcast

A new air defense system and what appears to be a new version of a main battle tank were also shown for the first time during the military parade.

Screenshot from a KCNA broadcast

