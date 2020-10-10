 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh not a replacement for ‘permanent solution’ to conflict – Ankara

10 Oct, 2020 09:46
FILE PHOTO. Soldiers inspect a damaged Armenian military truck seized by Azerbaijan army. ©REUTERS / Umit Bektas
The mediated ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region cannot be considered a solution to the conflict, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said, reaffirming its support for Baku.

The suspension of hostilities in the contested region, brokered by Russia on Friday, is “an important first step,” but it “will not replace a permanent solution,” Ankara said on Saturday.

Turkey “will continue to stand by Azerbaijan on the battlefield and at the negotiations table,” the statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry added.

Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway part of Azerbaijan supported by Armenia, reignited on September 27. Each of the belligerents accused the other side of provoking the escalation, which has seen the worst fighting in the area since the 1990s, when the predominantly ethnic Armenian people living in Nagorno-Karabakh fought a protracted war against Azerbaijan.

On Friday, Russia hosted talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, who agreed to suspend all military action starting on Saturday at noon local time. The ceasefire was announced on humanitarian grounds, to allow for the exchange of prisoners and for the bodies of people killed during the hostilities to receive proper burials.

Turkey notably did not join international calls to stop the fighting and instead cheered on Azerbaijan, saying it was within its rights to try and resolve the situation through force.

