India hails ‘major technology breakthrough’ after successful testing of supersonic missile assisted release of torpedo
The SMART weapon system underwent a flight test in India on Monday morning from Wheeler Island off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The launch was successful at all stages as the missile reached its desired altitude and released the torpedo without incident.
“This launch and demonstration is significant in establishing Anti-Submarine warfare capabilities,” the ministry said.
The SMART system allows lightweight anti-submarine torpedoes to travel far beyond their normal range.
A video of the test shows a large missile bursting out of a mobile launcher, before shooting into the clouds out of view of the camera.
#WATCH: Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) successfully flight tested today from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. It's a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti Submarine Warfare operations far beyond Torpedo range pic.twitter.com/Ts1Ev4uYne— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020
In a congratulatory message to India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that was in charge of developing the system, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the test represents a “significant technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare.”
The DRDO said SMART was a “game-changer” in anti-submarine warfare.
The launch comes two weeks after DRDO successfully test-fired a Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM).
India has been pouring resources into modernizing its military as well as boosting domestic R&D and manufacturing of weapons amid recent clashes with both Chinese and Pakistani forces around the disputed Kashmir region.
