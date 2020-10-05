 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India hails ‘major technology breakthrough’ after successful testing of supersonic missile assisted release of torpedo

5 Oct, 2020 14:19
©  ANI / Twitter / @ANI
India carried out a successful test of a Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system as it looks to advance its anti-submarine warfare capabilities in response to a growing Chinese presence in the region.

The SMART weapon system underwent a flight test in India on Monday morning from Wheeler Island off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The launch was successful at all stages as the missile reached its desired altitude and released the torpedo without incident.

“This launch and demonstration is significant in establishing Anti-Submarine warfare capabilities,” the ministry said. 

The SMART system allows lightweight anti-submarine torpedoes to travel far beyond their normal range.

A video of the test shows a large missile bursting out of a mobile launcher, before shooting into the clouds out of view of the camera.

In a congratulatory message to India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that was in charge of developing the system, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the test represents a “significant technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare.”

The DRDO said SMART was a “game-changer” in anti-submarine warfare.

The launch comes two weeks after DRDO successfully test-fired a Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM).

India has been pouring resources into modernizing its military as well as boosting domestic R&D and manufacturing of weapons amid recent clashes with both Chinese and Pakistani forces around the disputed Kashmir region.

