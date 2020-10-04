 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, founder of Kenzo brand, dies of coronavirus aged 81
HomeWorld News

Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, founder of Kenzo brand, dies of coronavirus aged 81

4 Oct, 2020 15:11
Get short URL
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, founder of Kenzo brand, dies of coronavirus aged 81
FILE PHOTO: Japanese designer Kenzo Takada poses for the media in Paris © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes
Famous Japanese designer Kenzo Takada passed away on Sunday at the age of 81 after suffering from Covid-19, a spokesperson for the Kenzo founder announced.

Takada passed away at the Neuilly-sur-Seine hospital in France. 

Born in 1939 in Japan, Takada was famous for his work as a fashion designer in Paris and is perhaps most well known for creating the worldwide brand Kenzo, which includes clothes, beauty products, and perfumes. 

Takada announced a retirement from fashion designing in 1999, but has still worked occasionally since then, even announcing the launch of the luxury home and lifestyle brand known as K3 in January of this year, which included designs for everything from furniture to carpets to ceramics.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies