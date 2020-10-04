Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, founder of Kenzo brand, dies of coronavirus aged 81

Famous Japanese designer Kenzo Takada passed away on Sunday at the age of 81 after suffering from Covid-19, a spokesperson for the Kenzo founder announced.

Takada passed away at the Neuilly-sur-Seine hospital in France.

Born in 1939 in Japan, Takada was famous for his work as a fashion designer in Paris and is perhaps most well known for creating the worldwide brand Kenzo, which includes clothes, beauty products, and perfumes.

Takada announced a retirement from fashion designing in 1999, but has still worked occasionally since then, even announcing the launch of the luxury home and lifestyle brand known as K3 in January of this year, which included designs for everything from furniture to carpets to ceramics.

