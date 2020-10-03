 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Car bomb hits government building, killing at least 15 in eastern Afghanistan (VIDEO)

3 Oct, 2020 20:58
Afghan officials inspect the site of a truck bomb blast in Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan on October 3, 2020. © Reuters / Parwiz
A car bomb attack has resulted in at least 15 deaths and more than 50 people injured after a government building was apparently targeted in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

The administrative building located in Ghani Khel district was hit by a vehicle-borne bomb on Saturday. The building was housing some military facilities as well, local authorities said.

Footage from the scene indicates that the building was effectively reduced to rubble during the attack. The bomb left a large crater next to it, while multiple road vehicles were left mangled by the explosion. 

The car bombing appeared to be a prelude for an attack by a group of gunmen, yet they were handled by security forces shortly afterwards, Nangarhar governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

“As a result, 13 civilians including one woman and four children were killed. Two members of security forces were also killed,” he said. More than 50 people were injured during the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. The attack comes as envoys of the Afghan government and Taliban militant group continue their talks in the Qatari capital Doha after weeks of difficult negotiations over prisoner swaps. The talks remain in very early stages and so far have not led to any comprehensive ceasefire deal.

