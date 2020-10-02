 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian PM Narendra Modi wishes Trump and Melania ‘quick recovery’ after they tested positive for Covid-19

2 Oct, 2020 06:45
US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace during a joint news conference after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. © Adnan Abidi / Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a heartfelt message to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they were infected with the coronavirus in the middle of the presidential campaign.

Modi’s message came shortly after Trump revealed that he and Melania would be quarantined. The presidential couple tested positive after top Trump aide Hope Hicks was infected with the coronavirus on the campaign trail.

Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said that both the president and the first lady were “doing well at this time,” and Trump would be carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.

The news of Trump’s condition came after he took part in a highly-contentious presidential debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, and held a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday.

