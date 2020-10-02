Indian PM Narendra Modi wishes Trump and Melania ‘quick recovery’ after they tested positive for Covid-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a heartfelt message to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they were infected with the coronavirus in the middle of the presidential campaign.

Modi’s message came shortly after Trump revealed that he and Melania would be quarantined. The presidential couple tested positive after top Trump aide Hope Hicks was infected with the coronavirus on the campaign trail.

Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said that both the president and the first lady were “doing well at this time,” and Trump would be carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.

The news of Trump’s condition came after he took part in a highly-contentious presidential debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, and held a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday.

