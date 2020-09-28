 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Man uses BEDSHEET ROPE in attempted escape from Auckland Covid-19 quarantine facility

28 Sep, 2020 06:33
Get short URL
Man uses BEDSHEET ROPE in attempted escape from Auckland Covid-19 quarantine facility
Police at a coronavirus checkpoint in Auckland, New Zealand ©  DAVID ROWLAND / AFP
A man who had been ordered to self-isolate at a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand climbed down from his window using a rope made from bedsheets as part of a foiled escape attempt. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Read more
Spanish capital region extends partial lockdown from Monday affecting over a million people Spanish capital region extends partial lockdown from Monday affecting over a million people

The individual, who had been deported from Australia, was holed up in Auckland’s Ramada Hotel for 12 days when he decided to make a break for it. 

According to officials, a number of sheets tied together were found dangling from the man’s fourth-floor window, suggesting a Hollywood-esque strategy to flee the premises. 

Despite his dramatic efforts, the individual was found at the front gate of the facility on Monday morning. He was taken into custody and is being questioned. Police are reviewing CCTV footage as they try to piece together the daring but unsuccessful escape. 

Authorities said that the quarantine ‘guest’ had tested negative twice during his compelled stay at the hotel, and that he showed no signs of illness. 

This isn’t the first time that someone has tried to flee government-imposed quarantine in New Zealand. In August, a woman was sentenced to two weeks in prison after she escaped an isolation facility. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies