Serbian MiG-21 fighter jet crashes near village during routine flight, 1 pilot reportedly killed, 1 missing

25 Sep, 2020 08:42
FILE PHOTO: A Serbian MIG-21 fighter plane at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, on October 13, 2016. © Andrej Isakovic / AFP
A MiG-21 fighter jet has crashed in western Serbia, the country’s Defense Ministry announced. One pilot is reportedly dead, while another one is missing.

The aircraft was flying a routine mission when in crashed near the village of Brasina. Rescue teams have been dispatched at the scene.

Serbian media published photos showing the wreckage of a fuselage in the wooded area.

RTS TV channel reported that one pilot was killed, while another one is missing. According to the report, a local was also injured when the plane fell near his home. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

