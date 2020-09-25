Serbian MiG-21 fighter jet crashes near village during routine flight, 1 pilot reportedly killed, 1 missing

A MiG-21 fighter jet has crashed in western Serbia, the country’s Defense Ministry announced. One pilot is reportedly dead, while another one is missing.

The aircraft was flying a routine mission when in crashed near the village of Brasina. Rescue teams have been dispatched at the scene.



Serbian media published photos showing the wreckage of a fuselage in the wooded area.

RTS TV channel reported that one pilot was killed, while another one is missing. According to the report, a local was also injured when the plane fell near his home. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

