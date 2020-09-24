 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

2yo boy miraculously survives being RUN OVER by freight train in India

24 Sep, 2020 11:01
Get short URL
2yo boy miraculously survives being RUN OVER by freight train in India
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Timothy Hearsum
In an unlikely miracle, a 2-year-old boy survived after being run over by a freight train near New Delhi. The train driver and his assistant have been hailed as heroes for their quick reaction that probably saved the child’s life.

The horrifying incident took place along the railway tracks at Ballabgarh station in Haryana, around 35km from Delhi on Wednesday. 

It is unclear how the 2-year-old ended up under the speeding train. While some local media reports said the infant was probably pushed by his older brother, others suggested that children were playing near the train station and the infant was left unattended. Some commenters even said the boy was deliberately placed in the train engine area by older kids.

According to a local newspaper, the moment the train driver spotted the boy on the tracks, he slammed on the emergency brakes. Once the train stopped, driver Deewan Singh and his assistant Atul Anand leaped from the locomotive and sprinted to find the boy. To their relief, while visibly upset and crying, the boy was unscathed. 

The driver and his assistant managed to calm the boy before freeing him from underneath the train and returning him to his mother. The duo will probably receive a reward for their quick-thinking actions, the media reported.

Also on rt.com Indian father of 5 girls cuts open pregnant wife’s belly to see if she is having a son

“The two-year-old and his 14-year-old brother were playing at the station. They must have been on the tracks when the elder brother left the child there,” said SK Srivastava, commercial manager of Agra divisional railways.

Reacting to the miracle online, some commenters said the boy’s guardian angel must have been with him.

Others, however, shared their dismay that photos and videos of the crying child trapped under the train were shared online.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies