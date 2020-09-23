Russian frigate and civilian merchant vessel collide near Danish shores – Danish Army

A merchant vessel ‘Ice Rose’ and a Russian warship have collided in the southern part of the Sound Strait near Denmark, the Danish Armed Forced reported.

The Danish Armed Forces did not report the Russian ship’s name and did not say whether there were any casualties.

According to the vessel tracking website MarineTraffic, ‘Ice Rose’ was sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, and is currently anchored in the Sound Strait with Danish and Swedish patrol boats present nearby.

The Danish army said they will not allow the merchant ship to proceed until its seaworthiness is assured.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW