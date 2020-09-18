Devastating storm WASHES BEACH AWAY on Greek island of Kefalonia (VIDEOS)
The Mediterranean hurricane (‘Medicane’) hit Kefalonia on Friday. Footage posted to Twitter shows the once-beautiful Jerusalem Beach being entirely washed away by the catastrophic flooding.
At one point in the video, a car can be seen being pushed over a ridge by the sheer force of the water.
Catastrophic flooding in Greece today (#Kefalonia) as an intense tropical-like cyclone #Medicane#Ionas slams the island.Reports of the entire Jerusalem beach eroding away - changed forever.pic.twitter.com/PovJY2kVgq— Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) September 18, 2020
A more typical (previous) scene at Jerusalem Beach, Kefalonia. So many steep sides valleys and mountains. Expect some of the windwards slopes have received extreme rainfall totals in last 24hrs. pic.twitter.com/MsF6XitPln— Matt Dobson (@supercell_1996) September 18, 2020
Meanwhile, another video shows a different part of the Kefalonia coast completely covered in sea foam that was carried inland from the Ionian Sea.
A blizzard of foam.Impressive footage as rough sees churned up foam..More from the Greek island of #Kefalonia.#Medicane#Ionaspic.twitter.com/XkLe9E5mOQ— Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) September 18, 2020
The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued a storm warning, with the hurricane set to move southeast next. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths, but a significant amount of property damage can be seen even in the limited local footage.
The so-called 'medicane' was not the only natural disaster to hit Greece on Friday. A strong earthquake also shook the island of Crete with a magnitude of 5.4. Fortunately, local emergency services said they had received no immediate calls for help or reports of damage.
