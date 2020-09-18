 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Devastating storm WASHES BEACH AWAY on Greek island of Kefalonia (VIDEOS)

18 Sep, 2020 18:58
© Twitter / @ScottDuncanWX
Storm Ianos made landfall in Greece on Friday and entirely washed away a beach on the island of Kefalonia. Videos posted by locals on social media showed massive destruction.

The Mediterranean hurricane (‘Medicane’) hit Kefalonia on Friday. Footage posted to Twitter shows the once-beautiful Jerusalem Beach being entirely washed away by the catastrophic flooding.

At one point in the video, a car can be seen being pushed over a ridge by the sheer force of the water.

Meanwhile, another video shows a different part of the Kefalonia coast completely covered in sea foam that was carried inland from the Ionian Sea.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued a storm warning, with the hurricane set to move southeast next. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths, but a significant amount of property damage can be seen even in the limited local footage. 

The so-called ‘medicane’ was not the only natural disaster to hit Greece on Friday. A strong earthquake also shook the island of Crete with a magnitude of 5.4. Fortunately, local emergency services said they had received no immediate calls for help or reports of damage.

