Devastating storm WASHES BEACH AWAY on Greek island of Kefalonia (VIDEOS)

Storm Ianos made landfall in Greece on Friday and entirely washed away a beach on the island of Kefalonia. Videos posted by locals on social media showed massive destruction.

The Mediterranean hurricane (‘Medicane’) hit Kefalonia on Friday. Footage posted to Twitter shows the once-beautiful Jerusalem Beach being entirely washed away by the catastrophic flooding.

At one point in the video, a car can be seen being pushed over a ridge by the sheer force of the water.

Catastrophic flooding in Greece today (#Kefalonia) as an intense tropical-like cyclone #Medicane#Ionas slams the island.Reports of the entire Jerusalem beach eroding away - changed forever.pic.twitter.com/PovJY2kVgq — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) September 18, 2020

A more typical (previous) scene at Jerusalem Beach, Kefalonia. So many steep sides valleys and mountains. Expect some of the windwards slopes have received extreme rainfall totals in last 24hrs. pic.twitter.com/MsF6XitPln — Matt Dobson (@supercell_1996) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, another video shows a different part of the Kefalonia coast completely covered in sea foam that was carried inland from the Ionian Sea.

A blizzard of foam.Impressive footage as rough sees churned up foam..More from the Greek island of #Kefalonia.#Medicane#Ionaspic.twitter.com/XkLe9E5mOQ — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) September 18, 2020

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued a storm warning, with the hurricane set to move southeast next. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths, but a significant amount of property damage can be seen even in the limited local footage.

The so-called ‘medicane’ was not the only natural disaster to hit Greece on Friday. A strong earthquake also shook the island of Crete with a magnitude of 5.4. Fortunately, local emergency services said they had received no immediate calls for help or reports of damage.

