Irish deputy PM ATTACKED with beverage in park (VIDEOS)

Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar had a TV spot ruined when a skateboard-toting woman approached and chucked what looked like a cup of coffee in his face, before fleeing the scene.

In footage that circulated on social media on Friday, Varadkar could be seen recording a piece to camera in a Dublin park. A woman spoke briefly to the TV crew, approached Varadkar, and then threw what appeared to be a cup of coffee or tea into his face, drenching the Tanaiste’s crisp suit.

You can dislike Leo Varadkar, you can criticise his policies, you can disagree with him, but this is nasty and unnecessary thing to do. pic.twitter.com/ze8eVByU3S — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) September 18, 2020

As a startled Varadkar shook off the liquid, the masked miscreant fled on foot.

So some absolute idiot decided it would be okay to throw a cup of coffee over Leo Varadkar and run away!! No matter what your political opinions are this is not okay!! I am totally embarrassed for you, whoever you are... Mortified actually!! pic.twitter.com/laeJkLENEw — KatieAmakk (@katie_makk) September 18, 2020

Varadkar served as Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister) until June, stepping into the number two role after his party, Fine Gael, formed a coalition government with Fianna Fail and the Green Party following a tight election in February. Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin replaced Varadkar as Taoiseach after the parties agreed a rotating-leadership system.

The Fine Gael leader left office a popular leader, enjoying an approval rating of 75 percent in June. However, Varadkar's alliance with Martin was a sticking point for many supporters, and Fianna Fail has since cratered in popularity, scoring only 10 percent approval in a recent poll.

The motive behind Friday’s beverage ambush is unknown.



