 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Patient DIES as ransomware attack paralyzes German hospital

18 Sep, 2020 09:23
Get short URL
Patient DIES as ransomware attack paralyzes German hospital
FILE PHOTO: The Duesseldorf university clinic, in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 26, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman in need of urgent care died after a Dusseldorf hospital’s computer systems were hacked, preventing the patient from receiving the treatment she needed, and marking a rare case in which ransomware has led to death.

The ransomware attack that exploited a vulnerability in a “widely used commercial add-on software” caused Duesseldorf University Clinic’s IT systems to crash, the hospital said. As a result, the medical facility wasn’t able to access data, and emergency patients were rerouted to other hospitals. The hack also forced the hospital to postpone operations. 

Tragically, one death has been attributed to the cyber attack, after a woman in need of emergency care had to be rushed to another city for treatment. The patient was transported 32 kilometers (20 miles) to a hospital in Wuppertal, with doctors saying that the delay was fatal. A homicide investigation has been opened in connection with the incident and the hospital says it will take time before it can resume normal operations.

The hackers were able to encrypt 30 servers at the hospital, essentially holding the facility’s data hostage. According to the Dusseldorf hospital, the ransomware – which is usually used to extort money – came with “no concrete demand,” but instead provided instructions on how to contact the hackers. The note was left at Heinrich Heine University, which is affiliated with the hospital. 

Also on rt.com Norway’s parliament comes under ‘significant’ cyberattack, emails of several MPs hacked

German investigators contacted the hackers and explained that they had targeted the hospital, and not the university, endangering the lives of patients. The perpetrators then provided a digital key to decrypt the data. The hackers then broke off communication and law enforcement haven’t been able to track them down.

The hospital said that its systems were being gradually restored and that it doesn’t believe that any of the affected data will be irretrievably lost. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies