Ireland might face ‘EXPONENTIAL GROWTH’ of coronavirus cases, experts warn

The head of Ireland’s coronavirus modeling group has warned that the country, which has experienced an alarming growth in active Covid-19 cases recently, might be facing an “exponential growth” of the disease.

“Case numbers appear to be growing exponentially and are likely to double every 10 to 14 days if every one of us does not immediately act to break chains of transmission of the virus,” Professor Philip Nolan, head of the Irish Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group, told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the country’s health authorities reported 254 new cases and three new coronavirus-related deaths. There are currently more than 6,600 active cases of the dreaded virus in Ireland. The death toll stands at 1,788 while the total positive case tally since the beginning of the pandemic is approaching the 32,000 mark.

While the Irish figures appear to be rather small compared to the worst-affected countries, the number is still quite sizable for the nation with a population of 4.9 million.

Worldwide, the number of registered cases has surpassed the 29.6 million mark, while the global death toll rose above 937,000, according to the latest figures by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

