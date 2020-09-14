 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Video of man named ‘Ali’ sucker-punching Swedish woman prompts calls for vigilante groups to hunt down perpetrator

14 Sep, 2020 10:02
Screenshot: © Twitter / @SamnyttSimon
Video of a violent and unprovoked attack by a man on a woman in Malmo, while his accomplice howls with laughter in the background, has caused outrage in Sweden.

The video purports to show a 20-year-old man, named in the Swedish media as ‘Ali’, striking an unsuspecting woman as she walks past. 

Warning: This footage contains scenes that some viewers may find distressing.

The video was widely shared online over the weekend, but it remains unclear when the brutal assault took place. The Instagram account @ALIBALOTELLII is tagged in the video but has subsequently been deactivated. 

The perpetrator’s accomplice, who filmed the incident, shrieks with laughter as the woman struggles to regain consciousness on the ground. Malmo police have yet to make a statement in response to the footage. 

The incident is believed to have occurred in Rosengard in Malmo, which is designated a ‘vulnerable area’, and occupied by many at-risk groups, including migrants and the poor. 

According to Swedish media reports, the man in the video has perpetrated similar surprise attacks on people in the area in the past, though this has yet to be confirmed by the authorities. 

Many online called for Swedes to organize into vigilante groups to stamp out the unprovoked assaults. Others decried the hypocrisy shown, with somequestioning what the reaction would have been were it a “Swedish guy who beat a dark-skinned Muslim woman.”

The incident is reminiscent of the happy-slapping trend that spread across the UK and Europe 15 years ago, or the so-called knockout game of 2014 in the US.

Also on rt.com Shocking VIDEO shows white Australian teen brutally beaten by black girls

