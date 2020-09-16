Turkish police detain 106 active & former soldiers over suspected links to Gulen movement – local media

Over 100 active & former soldiers were detained in counterterrorism raids in Turkey, local media say. The arrests were made in connection with self-exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says was behind the 2016 coup attempt.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for 132 people, 106 of which were detained by counterterrorism units, Turkish news outlets reported, citing security sources. The operation was conducted across 34 provinces, and police are still looking for the remaining suspects, the reports said.

All of the suspects were said to be active-duty or retired soldiers of the Turkish Army.

Ankara regularly reports on raids against people with suspected links to the Gulen movement, which is considered a terrorist group in the country. On Monday, Turkish media said police detained 41 people, including former military personnel.

Also on rt.com Turkey jails 121 people for life over botched 2016 coup attempt

Islamic scholar and preacher Fethullah Gulen has been living in self-exile in the US since 1999. Turkey has repeatedly demanded his extradition, but the US refuses to hand him over.

Turkish authorities believe that Gulen was the key figure behind the failed 2016 military coup, in which groups of soldiers and officers tried to seize control over Istanbul and several other major cities across the country, but were quickly overpowered by troops loyal to the government.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!