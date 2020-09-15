Injuries reported after rockets fired from Gaza, as Bahrain & UAE sign peace deal with Tel Aviv at the White House

Multiple rockets have been fired from Gaza towards Israeli cities during the UAE-Bahrain peace deal signing in Washington. Israeli anti-aircraft defenses have been activated, and at least six people were reportedly injured.

Rocket warning sirens were activated in southern Israeli cities late on Tuesday, as the ceremony to sign a US-brokered deal between Tel Aviv, Bahrain, and the UAE was underway in Washington.

The sirens were sounded in the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod. Footage from the scene shows damaged vehicles and shattered glass at the site of the rocket impact.

From the scene of the rocket impact in Ashdod, at least 2 injuries. pic.twitter.com/BByM2HClBf — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 15, 2020

Video from the scene in Ashdod where two people have been injured from shrapnel, one in light condition one in moderate condition. pic.twitter.com/MXYvY9kZyk — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) September 15, 2020

Local volunteer medics said they treated six people for injuries sustained in the attack, and a further six were given assistance for "emotional or psychological shock."

United Hatzalah volunteers in Ashdod treated 6 people who were injured as a result of a rocket attack from Gaza. Additionally, the PCRU treated another 6 people who suffered from emotional or psychological shock as a result of the attack. #Gaza#RocketAttack#Israel#Ashdodpic.twitter.com/NjSyss9y5v — United Hatzalah (@UnitedHatzalah) September 15, 2020

Video from the impact scene in Ashdod, #Israelpic.twitter.com/8wJBzpQUzG — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) September 15, 2020

The Israel Defense Forces has said it registered two launches from the Gaza Strip, adding that one of the projectiles was intercepted.

Footage circulating online purportedly shows the moment when the rocket was intercepted.

Gaza right now. Hamas rockets in response to peace deal being signed in White House pic.twitter.com/zgr0LDzUqh — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) September 15, 2020

