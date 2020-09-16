 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Almost 11% of US millennials think the Jews caused the Holocaust according to disturbing new survey

16 Sep, 2020 09:26
File photo: A survivor reacts during the ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz II-Birkenau © REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A new US survey brought unexpected results as nearly 11 percent of young pollsters believe the Jews were responsible for the Holocaust, amid a wider trend of shocking ignorance about the Nazi genocide.

The 50-state survey on Holocaust knowledge among US Millennial and Gen Z was commissioned by the organization “Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.”

The survey consisted of roughly 1,000 nationwide interviews, with participants selected at random, and a further 200 interviews of young adults aged 18 to 39 in each state. 

Some 63 percent of all respondents did not know that six million Jews were murdered, while 36 percent thought that “two million or fewer Jews” were killed.

Roughly 48 percent of respondents couldn't name a single concentration camp or Jewish ghetto from World War II. 

“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, President of the organization behind the study.

The researchers developed a Holocaust “knowledge score” based on three criteria: whether a participant had heard about it, whether they could name at least one concentration or death camp and whether they knew that six million Jews were killed. 

The results shocked the organizers, as, for example, roughly 19 percent of New Yorkers surveyed felt the Jews caused the Holocaust; followed by 16 percent in Louisiana, Tennessee, and Montana and 15 percent in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada and New Mexico.

Some 59 percent of respondents believe something similar could happen again.  

Reaction to the survey online was one of dismay, and many laid the blame on the American education system.

