US army helicopter crashes in Syria's north – state media
Large blaze rips through landmark Zaha Hadid-designed building in downtown Beirut (VIDEOS)

15 Sep, 2020 08:05
Large blaze rips through landmark Zaha Hadid-designed building in downtown Beirut (VIDEOS)
A man uses a water hose to put out a fire that broke out in a building in Central Beirut, Lebanon September 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ahmad el Kerdi
A large fire broke out inside a lavish Beirut department store, designed by world-famous architect Zaha Hadid. Fire crews were dispatched on site and managed to put out the blaze before it could spread further.

Videos from the scene show bright flames and thick plumes of black smoke coming from the futuristic building in the commercial district of Lebanon's capital.

Firefighters have managed to put out the blaze and prevent it from spreading further, civil defense official George Abou Moussa told Reuters.

Also on rt.com Blaze with black smoke breaks out near Beirut harbor weeks after disastrous port blast (VIDEO)

On August 4, a fire at a warehouse in Beirut’s port caused a massive stash of ammonium nitrate to detonate and send out a powerful shockwave. The blast killed 190 people and devastated a large portion of the city. The disaster sparked massive protests and prompted the resignation of the government.

Another large blaze broke out amid the ruins at the city’s port last just week, scaring the residents once again.

