Large blaze rips through landmark Zaha Hadid-designed building in downtown Beirut (VIDEOS)

A large fire broke out inside a lavish Beirut department store, designed by world-famous architect Zaha Hadid. Fire crews were dispatched on site and managed to put out the blaze before it could spread further.

Videos from the scene show bright flames and thick plumes of black smoke coming from the futuristic building in the commercial district of Lebanon's capital.

Good morning - in today's news from #Lebanon, a huge fire erupted in the Beirut souks, in one of Zaha Hadid's signature design buildings. pic.twitter.com/Ahs1pIc0bf — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) September 15, 2020

Happening now: Fire in #Beirut Souks, reportedly at new Aishti store & Zaha Hadid building. pic.twitter.com/m3Pdh5NV1H — Beirut.com (@BeirutCityGuide) September 15, 2020

#WATCH: The fire appears to have engulfed at least one side of the building in #Beirut's souk area in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/Tl4LsBy3LG — Arab News (@arabnews) September 15, 2020

Firefighters have managed to put out the blaze and prevent it from spreading further, civil defense official George Abou Moussa told Reuters.

On August 4, a fire at a warehouse in Beirut’s port caused a massive stash of ammonium nitrate to detonate and send out a powerful shockwave. The blast killed 190 people and devastated a large portion of the city. The disaster sparked massive protests and prompted the resignation of the government.

Another large blaze broke out amid the ruins at the city’s port last just week, scaring the residents once again.

