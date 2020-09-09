 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fire ravages overcrowded, coronavirus-stricken migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece after protests over quarantine, living conditions

9 Sep, 2020 05:48
Fire ravages overcrowded, coronavirus-stricken migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece after protests over quarantine, living conditions
Refugees and migrants stand next to flames as a fire burns at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020. © REUTERS/Elias Marcou
A fire ripped through the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, devouring tents housing around 13,000 people. Migrants who have been protesting the Covid-19 measures reportedly resisted attempts to put out the fire.

The blaze erupted around 2am Wednesday morning, quickly sweeping through the camp. Footage has emerged online showing fires burning ramshackle structures inside out and plumes of smoke billowing from the inferno.

The fire sparked an exodus from the camp, which is filled to four times its capacity, with thousands of inhabitants seen leaving the area with their belongings.

Fire engines and police rushed to the scene. The local fire department said that at least 25 crew members and 10 engines were sent. The firefighters, however, did not receive a warm welcome when they arrived, according to the fire brigade, which claimed they were pushed back by people at the camp, Reuters reported.

There has been speculation that the fires could be the result of arson, with reports that multiple fires began simultaneously in several places.

The camp has been reduced to smoldering debris, a video filmed in the aftermath of the fire shows.

There have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

