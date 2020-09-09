Fire ravages overcrowded, coronavirus-stricken migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece after protests over quarantine, living conditions

A fire ripped through the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, devouring tents housing around 13,000 people. Migrants who have been protesting the Covid-19 measures reportedly resisted attempts to put out the fire.

The blaze erupted around 2am Wednesday morning, quickly sweeping through the camp. Footage has emerged online showing fires burning ramshackle structures inside out and plumes of smoke billowing from the inferno.

The fire sparked an exodus from the camp, which is filled to four times its capacity, with thousands of inhabitants seen leaving the area with their belongings.

„The whole camp is burning away. It‘s all dust now“, tells me an Afghan boy who lives in the jungle of #Moriapic.twitter.com/UUlFxuGskW — Steffen Lüdke (@stluedke) September 8, 2020

Fire engines and police rushed to the scene. The local fire department said that at least 25 crew members and 10 engines were sent. The firefighters, however, did not receive a warm welcome when they arrived, according to the fire brigade, which claimed they were pushed back by people at the camp, Reuters reported.

Multiple fires break out during protests at the #Moria refugee camp on the island of #Lesbos ,#Greece that hosts around 13,000 refugeespic.twitter.com/PK7he7YZuu — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) September 9, 2020

There has been speculation that the fires could be the result of arson, with reports that multiple fires began simultaneously in several places.

The camp has been reduced to smoldering debris, a video filmed in the aftermath of the fire shows.

Absolute destruction at #Moria camp visible with the first ray of light this morning. Approx 12,000 people will have nowhere to sleep tonight, not even the frail tents they used to call home. Video by @moutafis77#greece#lesvos#lesbos#migrants#refugeesgrpic.twitter.com/9XUkS1cSk2 — 𝙺𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚜 𝙺𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚛𝚐𝚒𝚜 (@KallergisK) September 9, 2020

There have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

