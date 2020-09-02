 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Former Italian PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus

2 Sep, 2020 16:49
Get short URL
Former Italian PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus
File photo © REUTERS/Ciro de Luca
Silvio Berlusconi, MEP and former Italian prime minister, is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, according to his office, but continues to work from home.

The 83-year-old tested positive “following a precautionary check,” the statement from his staff added. The leader of the Forza Italia party is currently quarantined at home in Arcore, in the northern Italian region of Lombardy.

Berlusconi’s doctor Alberto Zangrillo confirmed the diagnosis to Italian media, and said that prior to the test the ex-PM was asymptomatic.

The media mogul, who ran four Italian governments between 1994 and 2011, will still be able to support his party’s candidates during upcoming regional elections, his team said.

In 2013, Berlusconi was sentenced to four years in prison for tax fraud, but due to an amnesty law the term was later reduced, and he served one year of community service at a center for the elderly. He was also expelled from the Italian senate and barred from holding an elected post for six years, however this was later lifted by a tribunal.

Also on rt.com Blind opera star Andrea Bocelli slams Italian government over 'humiliating & offensive' lockdown, as he admits violating it

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies