Migrant shelter for unsupervised minors in Greece quarantined following coronavirus outbreak

A migrant center for unaccompanied minors outside Athens has been quarantined after 28 people tested positive for Covid-19. A team of medical workers has been dispatched to the contaminated facility.

The outbreak was detected in the shelter, located in the southern Athens suburb of Vyronas, late on Monday.

The spread of the disease at the facility appears to be severe; only five tests returned negative, while 20 migrants and eight staff tested positive for Covd-19. More test results are expected to come back shortly.

“In light of the confirmed epidemiological burden in the shelter for unaccompanied minors in Vyronas, Attica, following the inspections by the National Health System … a regime of restrictions have been imposed,” Greece’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection said in a statement.

Access to the facility has been restricted, and the shelter will be supplied with all necessary items whilst avoiding contact with the people locked inside. A team of medical workers has been dispatched to the facility. The quarantine is set to last for two weeks, though it might get prolonged if the situation worsens.

So far, Greece has been hit comparatively lightly by the coronavirus pandemic. The nation of 10.7 million people has registered only around 10,000 cases in total, including some 260 deaths.

Worldwide, Covid-19 has already killed more than 850,000, while the number of confirmed cases is approaching the 25.5 million mark, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. The US, Brazil and India remain the worst-hit nations, accounting for over half of the global coronavirus tally.

