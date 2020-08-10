 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece to require coronavirus test for entry from Sweden, Spain & 3 other states

10 Aug, 2020 16:43
A concert of the Greek National Opera, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Athens, Greece, July 18, 2020. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Visitors to Greece arriving from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will need proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus to gain entry, the government has said.

Tightening controls after a recent spike in coronavirus infections, the government said on Monday the requirement will go into effect from August 17. The required test cannot be older than 72 hours prior to entry.

On Sunday, Greece reported its highest daily tally of coronavirus infections, 203 cases, since the start of the outbreak, Reuters reports.

The government in Athens also moved to suspend public gatherings, including shows and concerts, where audiences are not seated.

