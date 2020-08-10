Greece to require coronavirus test for entry from Sweden, Spain & 3 other states

Visitors to Greece arriving from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will need proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus to gain entry, the government has said.

Tightening controls after a recent spike in coronavirus infections, the government said on Monday the requirement will go into effect from August 17. The required test cannot be older than 72 hours prior to entry.

On Sunday, Greece reported its highest daily tally of coronavirus infections, 203 cases, since the start of the outbreak, Reuters reports.

The government in Athens also moved to suspend public gatherings, including shows and concerts, where audiences are not seated.