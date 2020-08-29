 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Berlin police promise to disperse anti-lockdown rally marred by multiple scuffles (VIDEO)

29 Aug, 2020 11:50
Police officers stand in front of demonstrators as they attend a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Christian Mang
Multiple minor scuffles between police and protesters have erupted at a massive rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin, while law enforcement prepares to disperse the demo with force.

Thousands of people gathered in central Berlin on Saturday, venting their anger over coronavirus curbs. City authorities tried to ban the gathering but their decision was challenged and overturned in court. Still, the court said police could shut down the protest if its organizers fail to maintain proper social distancing in the crowd.

The rally has been marred by multiple scuffles between the protesters and police and several people have been detained, footage from the scene shows.

While law enforcement urged protesters to observe proper social distancing rules, the streets remained tightly packed. Ultimately, Berlin police announced its intent to disperse the crowd by force, insisting that this was the only option.

Unfortunately, we have no other option,” Berlin police said on Twitter. “We've approached the leader of the demonstration and informed him that his assembly will be dissolved by the police. All the measures taken so far have not led to compliance with the conditions.

Several water cannon trucks have been spotted in the area, though the vehicles have not yet moved. Law enforcement warned the protesters through loudspeakers of the imminent dispersal of the demo, urging them to leave the streets peacefully.

