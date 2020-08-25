Is this real life? India's top IT university hosts convocation ceremony in VIRTUAL 3D space

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay held a convocation ceremony in a virtual environment by creating unique 3D avatars for more than 2,000 of its students due to gathering restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

IIT Bombay, one of the top technical universities in India, sent off its virtual graduates on Sunday. The students' avatars received their diplomas and medals after walking across a 3D environment designed to look like a stage.

Princeton University's Duncan Haldane, joint winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize, was an invited chief guest at the ceremony, and was also represented by a computer model.

LIVE from #IITBombay Virtual Convocation:President of India's Medal for 2020 goes to Sahil Hiral Shah, https://t.co/EdUFpsUBTU in Computer Science & EngineeringCheck out virtual avatar of the student receiving medal from Chief Guest and Nobel laureate Prof. @FDuncanMHaldanepic.twitter.com/XAOOXxqkNy — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) August 23, 2020

IIT Bombay holds its 58th convocation ceremony; Awards Degrees to Students' Virtual avatars.@iitbombaypic.twitter.com/QGnercGhD2 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 23, 2020

Proud moment for our family!My nephew @BohemianMohit was awarded @iitbombay Silver Medal for academic excellence in MTech (specialization in Energy Systems Engg). It was presented in the 58th ‘virtual’ Convocation today by Dr Duncan Haldane @NobelPrize Laureate in Physics(2016). pic.twitter.com/b7Z9GRMQo2 — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) August 23, 2020

Judging by the graduates' reactions it doesn't seem that the Covid-19 restrictions have soured the moment for them. Some students even referred to their simplistic 3D avatars as “cool.”

Honored to receive a Ph.D. degree at 58th Convocation @iitbombay. The Committee presented everyone with cool personalized avatars. I thank @iitbombay, lovely people from my beloved department CUSE, and @DrArnabJana for constant support and everlasting fun. pic.twitter.com/qyCCjaEFcz — deepank verma (@verma_deepank) August 23, 2020

Honored to receive a Master's degree at 58th Convocation @iitbombay. The Committee presented everyone with cool personalized avatars. I thank @iitbombay, lovely people from my beloved Civil Engineering Department, and all the faculties for constant support and everlasting fun. pic.twitter.com/cakeuSektr — Vinay Maurya (@mauryavinay40) August 24, 2020

“India is poised to stake its claim as one of the world's great innovation hubs,”said another guest of honor, American investor Stephen A. Schwarzman.

The ceremony was designed as more than a mere animation of the graduation process. IIT Bombay virtually connected the students with their friends and parents and organized small group viewings from hostels.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!