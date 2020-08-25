Ireland’s Department of Health office in Dublin evacuated after suspicious package discovered

The building housing Ireland’s Department of Health has been evacuated after law enforcement were made aware of a suspicious parcel found on the premises.

The package was discovered shortly after 1pm local time, according to Irish media. The building was evacuated soon after. Gardai are currently at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Footage shared online shows emergency vehicles parked outside the building. Military technicians are en route to the site, according to reports.

The fire service said its hazmat team is present "as a precaution."

Firefighters from Donnybrook and Tara St fire stations are currently attending an incident on Lower Baggot Street. Our HazMat unit is attending as a precaution. Traffic restrictions in place #Dublin#fire#traffic@DCCTraffic@aaroadwatchpic.twitter.com/IFdHrwDxdy — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 25, 2020

Ongoing situation at Dept of Health in Dublin. Suspicious package found. Building evacuated@VirginMediaNewspic.twitter.com/GBd56WWKtW — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) August 25, 2020

Last year the building was evacuated after an envelope of white powder was mailed to the department. The substance was later deemed non-hazardous.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW