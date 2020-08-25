 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ireland’s Department of Health office in Dublin evacuated after suspicious package discovered

25 Aug, 2020 13:17
FILE PHOTO © AP Photo/Peter Morrison
The building housing Ireland’s Department of Health has been evacuated after law enforcement were made aware of a suspicious parcel found on the premises.

The package was discovered shortly after 1pm local time, according to Irish media. The building was evacuated soon after. Gardai are currently at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Footage shared online shows emergency vehicles parked outside the building. Military technicians are en route to the site, according to reports. 

The fire service said its hazmat team is present "as a precaution."

Last year the building was evacuated after an envelope of white powder was mailed to the department. The substance was later deemed non-hazardous.

