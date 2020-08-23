Deadly flash flood hits Turkish province on Black Sea coast (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Heavy rain has battered the northeastern Turkish province of Giresun and caused a flash flood overnight. The disaster has claimed at least four lives while almost a dozen people remain missing.

One security officer and three civilians have been confirmed killed, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a Sunday morning update. Eleven people were reported missing.

Karadeniz’de ve #giresun’da oluşan ağır sağanak sonrası şehir sele teslim oldu. pic.twitter.com/vW7cq2jond — Doğu Karadeniz Haber Ajansı (@DoguKaradenizHA) August 22, 2020

The flood hit the mountainous coastal province early on Sunday morning after a downpour in the central part of Giresun. Water levels rapidly roze by at least one meter, flooding some areas and causing landslides.

Başta Dereli olmak üzere selden etkilenen tüm vatandaşlarımıza geçmiş olsun. Umarım kayıplarımız en kısa zamanda sağsalim bulunur. pic.twitter.com/sekt6LKAQJ — Giresun'un Delisi (@giresun_delisi) August 23, 2020

Son Dakika: ⚠️ Giresun'un Dereli ilçesinde sel meydana geldi. Çok sayıda araç sel suyuna kapıldı. İşte korkutucu o anlar... pic.twitter.com/jhrxvtDckV — Hava Forum (@HavaForum) August 22, 2020

Local authorities said there were reports of significant damage coming from various parts of the province. Roads and houses were damaged by landslides and vehicles had been swept away by raging water or buried under mud and rubble.

#Giresun Dereli'de meydana gelen sel felaketinde hayatını kaybeden vatandaşlarımıza Yüce Allah'tan rahmet ailelerine sabırlar diliyorum. Kayıp olan asker ve vatandaşlarımızın sağ salim bulunması içinde dua ediyoruzYüce Rabbim Ülkemizi ve Milletimizi her türlü felaketten korusun pic.twitter.com/j7pus3w8Uc — Hüseyin ÖZTÜRK 🇹🇷 (@huseyinozturk_1) August 23, 2020

The national government has mobilized rescue workers from neighboring provinces and from the capital in response to the sudden disaster.

