WHO chief ‘hopes’ coronavirus pandemic will end in under TWO YEARS

The Covid-19 crisis is unlikely to be over any time soon, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated, in a not very optimistic prognosis, saying he “hopes” it’ll be over in less than two years.

Given the developments of modern technology, the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to end faster than the deadly 1918 outbreak of the Spanish flu, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference in Geneva on Friday. However, the world has become significantly more global since then, which gives the coronavirus “a better chance of spreading,” he noted.

At the same time, we also have the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. We have the disadvantage of globalization, closeness, and connectedness but the advantage of better technology. So, we hope to finish this pandemic in less than two years.

Ghebreyesus also condemned the “corruption” around the production and distribution of crucial personal protective equipment, primarily face masks. Any irregularities involving such equipment that deprive health workers of safe gear are effectively equal to “murder,” he stressed.

The rather grim prognosis comes after the virus has already plagued the globe for over six months. According to the latest figures by Johns Hopkins University in the US, the total number of cases around the world is hovering at just below the 23 million mark. Nearly 800,000 people have died worldwide as a result of Covid-19.

The US, Brazil, and India remain the worst-affected nations, accounting for roughly a half of the detected cases to date.

