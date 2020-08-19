 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran denies offering bounties to Taliban fighters, says US spreading propaganda to cover up ‘catastrophic presence’ in Afghanistan

19 Aug, 2020 11:46
Get short URL
Iran denies offering bounties to Taliban fighters, says US spreading propaganda to cover up ‘catastrophic presence’ in Afghanistan
An honor guard carries the transfer case holding the remains of a US soldier killed in Afghanistan ©  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tehran has issued a strongly-worded denial after US media reports accused it of paying Taliban-linked militants to attack American forces in Afghanistan, calling the claim baseless misinformation.

CNN reported on Monday that the Iranian government provided cash to a Taliban-linked terrorist group, the Haqqani network, in exchange for six attacks on US and coalition forces in Afghanistan last year. The allegation came from unnamed sources within the US intelligence community.

Describing the bounty claim “thoroughly untrue,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the report aims to provide a smokescreen for Washington’s nearly twenty-year occupation of Afghanistan.

Also on rt.com Here we go again! US intelligence saying IRAN is paying bounties to kill Americans in Afghanistan is pure parody

“The US, which has no answer for the families of its killed soldiers in Afghanistan, seeks to cover up its miscalculations in Afghanistan through media propaganda,” Khatibzadeh said. He urged Washington to "act responsibly" and end its "catastrophic presence" in Afghanistan, instead of blaming others for the bloody and costly conflict. 

A similar accusation of a Taliban bounty program was leveled against Russia back in June. However, the New York Times report came under scrutiny after senior military officials testified that there wasn’t enough evidence to suggest that the Kremlin was giving cash to the militant group. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies