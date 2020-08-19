Prosecutors say ‘Islamist motivation’ prompted man to cause series of Berlin motorway crashes

Prosecutors in Berlin have confirmed that a man detained following a series of road traffic incidents is being held on suspicion of Islamist terrorism.

At least six people were injured, three seriously, in three separate accidents on Berlin’s Autobahn, A100, on Monday. The man also began threatening people upon exiting his vehicle. The road was closed while authorities apprehended the suspect, an Iraqi citizen.

Prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday morning that the man has "Islamist motivation according to our current knowledge."

The 30-year-old man reportedly struck several cars, one motorbike and a scooter with his vehicle before exiting and reportedly shouting, "Allahu akbar" and placing a metal box on the highway.

He also reportedly dissuaded passersby from intervening by shouting: “Nobody should come close or all of you will die.”

Once the scene was secured by police and the man was taken into custody, bomb disposal units determined that the suspected device was nothing but a tool box. There was no trace of any explosives found on the man or in his car.

Also on rt.com Germans say far-right MORE DANGEROUS than Islamists, but is Merkel’s shaky govt there to take on growing threat?

Like this story? Share it with a friend!