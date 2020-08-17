 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I'm going to set an example’: President Maduro vows to be 1st Venezuelan to take Russian Covid-19 vaccine

17 Aug, 2020 08:35
© Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said he will be the first person in the country to take Russia’s recently announced Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine when it arrives.

“I am pleased that Russia will be the first country in the world to vaccinate its population,” Maduro said in a televised address on Sunday.

There will be a time when we all get vaccinated, and the first to be vaccinated is me. I'm going to get the vaccine, I'm going to set an example.

The Russian Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, is the first in the world to gain official approval, and it has already entered production. According to Russian officials, some 20 countries have expressed their interest in the drug. A delivery date for shipments of the vaccine to Venezuela is not yet known.

According to the latest figures collected by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Venezuela has confirmed over 33,750 cases, with a death toll of 281 people.

