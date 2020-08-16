 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gunfire & major explosion reported as gunmen storm hotel in Mogadishu (VIDEOS)

16 Aug, 2020 14:55
FILE PHOTO. © Facebook / Elite Hotel
A hotel has been attacked by unknown gunmen in the Somalian capital Mogadishu, reports suggest. Video posted on social media shows a large plume of smoke emerging from the scene that apparently suffered the explosion.

Reports of the attack emerged on local media on Sunday. Several videos circulating online show dust and smoke emerging from the location, identified as Mogadishu’s Elite Hotel, while gunfire can be heard in the background.

The videos were filmed at a distance from the hotel, making it difficult to tell what exactly happened there.

Local media outlets reported that a powerful explosion went off at the hotel before it was stormed by gunmen. Some pinned the blame on Al-Shabaab – a hard-line Islamist militant group, that has ties to Al-Qaeda.

No official information about casualties or damage has been made available so far.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

