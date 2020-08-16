 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scuffles, arrests in Jerusalem as people protest against PM Netanyahu for 8th consecutive week (VIDEO)

16 Aug, 2020 07:56
Thousands rallied against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday as anger over his alleged corruption and response to Covid-19 continues to boil in the streets. Several people were arrested when police dispersed protesters.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in the main anti-government demonstration outside of the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem, local media reported. The numbers were somewhat lower than the previous week, when record attendance was registered.

Ten protesters were arrested after police started dispersing demonstrators who stayed at the scene after midnight. Some were taken into custody for refusing to leave or resisting officers while others were intercepted trying to start a protest march to another location, which the police would not allow.

The usual themes of the protests – Netanyahu’s alleged corruption and the way his government tackled the Covid-19 epidemic – had a new addition this week. The demonstration happened two days after Israel signed an agreement with the UAE on establishing diplomatic ties, and slogans referring to the move were added to the protesters’ toolbox.

“Fly Emirates and never come back,” read one sign at the rally, apparently addressed to the prime minister. “If there’s no bread, fly to Dubai,” said another. Protesters see the agreement as a ploy to distract Israelis from problems at home and score political points for Netanyahu.

