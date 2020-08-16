Scuffles, arrests in Jerusalem as people protest against PM Netanyahu for 8th consecutive week (VIDEO)

Thousands rallied against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday as anger over his alleged corruption and response to Covid-19 continues to boil in the streets. Several people were arrested when police dispersed protesters.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in the main anti-government demonstration outside of the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem, local media reported. The numbers were somewhat lower than the previous week, when record attendance was registered.

Ten protesters were arrested after police started dispersing demonstrators who stayed at the scene after midnight. Some were taken into custody for refusing to leave or resisting officers while others were intercepted trying to start a protest march to another location, which the police would not allow.

The usual themes of the protests – Netanyahu’s alleged corruption and the way his government tackled the Covid-19 epidemic – had a new addition this week. The demonstration happened two days after Israel signed an agreement with the UAE on establishing diplomatic ties, and slogans referring to the move were added to the protesters’ toolbox.

From the heart of JERUSALEM during anti-Netanyahu protest. Even Israelis are not buying UAE’s crap. Photo source: Natasha Dudinski pic.twitter.com/PzYgfbYqxR — Abeer_Al~Khatib 🦟 (@abierkhatib) August 15, 2020

“Fly Emirates and never come back,” read one sign at the rally, apparently addressed to the prime minister. “If there’s no bread, fly to Dubai,” said another. Protesters see the agreement as a ploy to distract Israelis from problems at home and score political points for Netanyahu.

