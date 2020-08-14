 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU must 're-evaluate' relations with Turkey in light of tensions in eastern Mediterranean Sea – Austrian foreign minister

14 Aug, 2020 14:16
Survey ship ‘Oruc Reis’ escorted by Turkish warships in the Mediterranean Sea on August 10, 2020. © Turkish Defense Ministry / AFP
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that the EU should rethink its approach towards Turkey, as its controversial maritime oil and gas exploration policy risks exploding into a bigger conflict.

Schallenberg said that Vienna is "very concerned about the dangerous and alarming situation which we believe could escalate."

Actions taken by certain states in the eastern Mediterranean... should lead the European Union to re-evaluate its relations with Turkey.

Ankara was locked in a naval standoff with its historic rival Greece earlier this week. Turkey sent survey vessel 'Oruc Reis,' along with an armed escort, to explore natural gas off the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which lies close to the southern Turkish coast. After Greece dispatched warships to monitor the situation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Athens would "pay a heavy price," if 'Oruc Reis' is attacked.

Turkish exploration and drilling for gas and oil off the coasts of Greece and Cyprus often lead to protests from the EU. On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey of sparking tensions through its "unilateral decisions on oil exploration," and promised to reinforce France's military presence in the eastern Mediterranean in support of Greece.

