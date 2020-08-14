 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Erdogan threatens to cut diplomatic ties with UAE and shut its embassy over deal on normalizing relations with Israel

14 Aug, 2020 11:30
Get short URL
Erdogan threatens to cut diplomatic ties with UAE and shut its embassy over deal on normalizing relations with Israel
Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest against the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalise relations, in Haris near Salfit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 14, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he is considering breaking off all diplomatic ties with the UAE after the Gulf nation announced a landmark deal establishing formal relations with Israel.

Erdogan harshly criticized the UAE for its deal with Israel, as most Arab nations have historically refrained from maintaining formal diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv in protest against its occupation of the West Bank.

We have given instructions to the foreign minister. Suspending diplomatic relations with Abu Dhabi may be one of the steps, as well as recalling our ambassador, because we stand with the Palestinian people.

Also on rt.com ‘Strategic stupidity & dagger in the backs of Muslims’: Iran denounces UAE-Israel deal on ‘normalization’ of relations

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies