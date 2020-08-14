2 police officers killed in Kashmir after militants attack convoy ahead of India's Independence Day
Militants opened fire at a police convoy outside the city of Srinagar on Friday morning, wounding three officers, police said. Two officers later died in hospital.
#UPDATE Two Police personnel lost their lives and one injured in the firing by terrorists in Nowgam. Area cordoned off. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time). #JammuAndKashmirhttps://t.co/8oecUfOKqvpic.twitter.com/l9xEG35vUS— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020
Authorities have cordoned off the area where the ambush occurred, and launched a search operation to locate the assailants.
The attack took place amid beefed-up security ahead of India's Independence Day, celebrated on August 15. Security forces in Kashmir were placed on high alert and conducted several raids on Thursday, busting three terrorist hideouts. One of them included a weapons cache containing nearly 2,000 AK-47 rounds, hand grenades, and explosive materials.Also on rt.com ‘We’ll stand by people of Kashmir’: Pakistani foreign minister tweets new ‘political map’ of region that was blasted by India
