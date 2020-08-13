 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Strikes in Belarus as BelAZ auto-giant workers protest over post-election crackdown on opposition (VIDEOS)

13 Aug, 2020 11:27
Workers at BelAZ, one of Belarus’ biggest manufacturers, have called for a strike, adding uncertainty to the current situation, which has gripped the country after a controversial election and crackdown on the opposition.

A group of BelAZ workers staged a protest at the company plant near the capital Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. They wanted the entire plant to go on a strike in response to a continued crackdown on anti-government activists in Belarus. Others gathered for a separate rally outside the plant to support the demonstration of the workers.

Management at BelAZ downplayed the protest, saying it amounted to nothing more than a meeting between them and the workers, who wanted their demands to be heard.

Opposition media were quick to describe the events as a much-anticipated national strike that will put pressure on the Belarusian government. Similar worker protests were reported at other major plants in the country, including construction material maker Keramin, fertilizer producer Grodno Azot, and others.

