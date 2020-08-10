Ooops: Belarus police almost load arrested protester into CITY BUS by mistake

A pair of police officers in Minsk were caught on camera mistaking a yellow city bus for a riot wagon while making an arrest. Belarus is witnessing mass protests against the results of the presidential election.

The short video posted on social media Monday shows two riot police officers holding a demonstrator and attempting to load him up into a bus through the back door, before realizing their mistake.

Protests first erupted on Sunday evening, after President Alexander Lukashenko announced he had been reelected with almost 80 percent of the vote. Opposition candidates accused him of election fraud.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Minsk and other cities in Belarus again on Monday, where they were met with rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!