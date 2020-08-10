 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ooops: Belarus police almost load arrested protester into CITY BUS by mistake

10 Aug, 2020 20:52
Get short URL
A pair of police officers in Minsk were caught on camera mistaking a yellow city bus for a riot wagon while making an arrest. Belarus is witnessing mass protests against the results of the presidential election.

The short video posted on social media Monday shows two riot police officers holding a demonstrator and attempting to load him up into a bus through the back door, before realizing their mistake. 

Protests first erupted on Sunday evening, after President Alexander Lukashenko announced he had been reelected with almost 80 percent of the vote. Opposition candidates accused him of election fraud.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Minsk and other cities in Belarus again on Monday, where they were met with rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies