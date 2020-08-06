 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Armed man holds people hostage in France’s Le Havre, reports claim he demands ‘free passage to Al Aqsa Mosque for Palestinians’

6 Aug, 2020 17:42
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Jose Maria Hernandez
An armed man has taken several people hostage at a bank in Normandy, France. Media say he’s demanding that Israel free “unjustly imprisoned Palestinian children” and let Palestinians under 40 into the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The two demands were given directly to the media, according to RTL. Specialized RAID officers are at the scene and surrounding streets have been closed. No injuries have been reported. 

A third hostage has been released by the assailant, police sources confirmed to Reuters, leaving three remaining inside - all of whom are employees of the bank.

A police negotiator is at the scene and in contact with the assailant, while RAID officers have established a perimeter and cordoned off the area.

A spokesperson for the police said earlier that the captor had four hostages inside the bank. Two were freed earlier. The spokesperson also described the man as a 34-year-old with a history of psychiatric problems.

The public is being asked to avoid the general area of Boulevard de Strasbourg. 

Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin has tweeted that he is monitoring the situation "very carefully" and is in contact with police. He urged citizens to respect the current security perimeter and avoid the area.

RTL has also reported that the suspect has a criminal record, including charges for kidnapping and forcible confinement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

