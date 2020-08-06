Armed man holds people hostage in France’s Le Havre, reports claim he demands ‘free passage to Al Aqsa Mosque for Palestinians’

An armed man has taken several people hostage at a bank in Normandy, France. Media say he’s demanding that Israel free “unjustly imprisoned Palestinian children” and let Palestinians under 40 into the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The two demands were given directly to the media, according to RTL. Specialized RAID officers are at the scene and surrounding streets have been closed. No injuries have been reported.

A third hostage has been released by the assailant, police sources confirmed to Reuters, leaving three remaining inside - all of whom are employees of the bank.

Le RAID arrive à bord d'un bus, aucune prise de parole officielle avant leur intervention qui doit avoir lieu d'une minute à l'autre pic.twitter.com/plWkeaPfeS — France Bleu Normandie (Seine-Maritime, Eure) (@fbleuhnormandie) August 6, 2020

Le #Havre▶️Prise d'otages (6) à la Bred▶️C'est dans un bus spécialement affrété que les renforts du RAID arrivent sur place pic.twitter.com/qKkzjErnWo — Benoît Donckele (@benoit_donckele) August 6, 2020

A police negotiator is at the scene and in contact with the assailant, while RAID officers have established a perimeter and cordoned off the area.

A spokesperson for the police said earlier that the captor had four hostages inside the bank. Two were freed earlier. The spokesperson also described the man as a 34-year-old with a history of psychiatric problems.

The public is being asked to avoid the general area of Boulevard de Strasbourg.

Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin has tweeted that he is monitoring the situation "very carefully" and is in contact with police. He urged citizens to respect the current security perimeter and avoid the area.

Une prise d'otage est actuellement en cours dans une banque du Havre ce jeudi 6 août. https://t.co/N16PFOUETR — RTL France (@RTLFrance) August 6, 2020

RTL has also reported that the suspect has a criminal record, including charges for kidnapping and forcible confinement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW